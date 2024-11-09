TFB Advisors LLC Buys 103 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock opened at $422.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.98 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.94. The company has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $485.00 price target on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.20.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

