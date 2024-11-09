TFB Advisors LLC Buys 1,811 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 814.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 759,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,561,000 after purchasing an additional 676,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 394,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 111,156 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 72.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 379,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 159,342 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy & Cox lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 343,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

