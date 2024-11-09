TFB Advisors LLC Grows Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 581,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS FFEB opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.