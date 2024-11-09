TFB Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 13.8% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 52,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Sempra by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 24,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the third quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Sempra by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Sempra stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.21. Sempra has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.17). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

