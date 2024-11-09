TFB Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 269.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

American Tower Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $170.46 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

