TFB Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

TFB Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 691,711 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,955,000 after purchasing an additional 654,541 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 295,256 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 786,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 122,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $6,098,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,872,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,645,190. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $654,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,980,251.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,190. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,337 shares of company stock worth $7,356,683. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Recommended Stories

