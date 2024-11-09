The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,030.17 ($13.41) and traded as low as GBX 1,016 ($13.23). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,036 ($13.49), with a volume of 65,318 shares changing hands.

The Biotech Growth Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £328.37 million, a PE ratio of 495.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,030.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,003.33.

About The Biotech Growth Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.