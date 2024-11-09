The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $22.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CWAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.89. 2,838,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,293. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,638.50, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.37 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,045. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $489,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,991.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,045. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,864,693 shares of company stock valued at $45,128,342. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,131,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,459 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,659,000 after acquiring an additional 128,402 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,430,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,178,000 after buying an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,778,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,156,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,359,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,150 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.