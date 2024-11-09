The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on THG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $159.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $160.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $69,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at $416,547.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,372,203. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14,711.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after buying an additional 548,720 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,684,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,341,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,247,000 after acquiring an additional 70,161 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,284,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

