The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Trimmed by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 2.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $33,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $748,678.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,555.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $748,678.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,555.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Progressive from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.56.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $261.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $149.14 and a 12-month high of $263.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

