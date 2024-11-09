The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $387.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.89. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $251.69 and a twelve month high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.47.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

