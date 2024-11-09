The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after buying an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TJX Companies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,265,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $689,812,000 after purchasing an additional 662,681 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE TJX opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average of $110.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

