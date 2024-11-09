The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Trimmed by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 146,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

