The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.5% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,417,958,000 after buying an additional 425,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after buying an additional 293,482 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $988,290,000 after buying an additional 102,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

DIS opened at $99.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

