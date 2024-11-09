Thomas Story & Son LLC Purchases 115 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 3.3% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 195.9% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,712.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,208.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.73. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $100.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 81.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

