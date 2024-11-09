Thryv’s (THRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

THRY has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of THRY stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.38. 940,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,161. Thryv has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $521.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.12). Thryv had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $179.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thryv will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 407,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 27,018 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Thryv by 97.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thryv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 37.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 67,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Thryv by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

