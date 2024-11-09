Tillman Hartley LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Tillman Hartley LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,786,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,358,000 after buying an additional 2,338,202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,333,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,056 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,774,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,889,000 after purchasing an additional 521,068 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,900,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,043,000 after purchasing an additional 157,811 shares during the period. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,712,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,884,000 after purchasing an additional 161,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

DFIC traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $26.84. 865,554 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.