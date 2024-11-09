Tillman Hartley LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

BATS DISV traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 263,919 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.