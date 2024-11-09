Tompkins Financial Corp Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $514.14. 22,924,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,420,211. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.30. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $369.57 and a 12 month high of $514.92.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

