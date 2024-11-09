Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its position in Schlumberger by 264.0% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $43.18. 13,598,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,280,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

