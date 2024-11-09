Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 33.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 1,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 22,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $241.49. 2,209,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.61. The firm has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $208.14 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

