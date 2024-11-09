Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,751 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 176.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of T traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. 29,901,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,625,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

