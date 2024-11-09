Tony Chalfant Sells 2,975 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,975 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $78,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,153.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HFWA stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.52. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 71.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,741,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 725,257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 212.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 140,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,884,000 after purchasing an additional 80,044 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Heritage Financial by 70.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

