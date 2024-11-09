Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $171.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.84 and a twelve month high of $172.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

