Townsend & Associates Inc Has $43.11 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 448,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,370 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 4.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $43,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $133,548,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,066,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,913,000 after acquiring an additional 637,572 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,914,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,142,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,633,000 after acquiring an additional 298,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $97.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average is $91.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.34 and a 52-week high of $98.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

