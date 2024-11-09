Townsend & Associates Inc Has $43.11 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 448,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,370 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 4.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $43,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $133,548,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,066,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,913,000 after acquiring an additional 637,572 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,914,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,142,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,633,000 after acquiring an additional 298,653 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $97.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average is $91.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.34 and a 52-week high of $98.21.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.