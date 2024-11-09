Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 1,432 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Townsend & Associates Inc cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $124.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

