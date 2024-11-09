Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys 1,656 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $532.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

