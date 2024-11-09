Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 789,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $47,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TSN opened at $59.59 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -993.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

