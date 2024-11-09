U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Stock Price Down 8% – Here’s Why

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 3,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.
About U.S. GoldMining
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.
