UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BROS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

NYSE BROS opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 188.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $50.24.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,404.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 466,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,496. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,404.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,689,583 shares of company stock valued at $55,164,707 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

