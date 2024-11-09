Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 72505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $560.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.50 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,532,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,076,000 after buying an additional 300,941 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Unisys by 738.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 253,108 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Unisys by 13.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,334,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 162,177 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Unisys by 67.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 365,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,899 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

