United Bank Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

United Bank increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

