United Bank Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

United Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $183,842,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,884,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VTV opened at $178.73 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $136.11 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.57.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

