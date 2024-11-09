Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), reports. The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.19 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $431.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on URG shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective (up from $1.90) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary C. Huber sold 97,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $120,082.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 404,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,988.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ur-Energy news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 179,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $213,882.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 303,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,732.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Huber sold 97,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $120,082.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,988.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,480 shares of company stock valued at $726,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 167.4% during the second quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,146,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100,000 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,370,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,023 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,931,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 517,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 153,746.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 499,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

