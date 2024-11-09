US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USFD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

USFD stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,182. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in US Foods by 87.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in US Foods by 332.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

