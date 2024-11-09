Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $154.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.46 and a fifty-two week high of $155.64.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

