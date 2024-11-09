Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is 5th Street Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

5th Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,540 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 6.4% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

