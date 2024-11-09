Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,349 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after buying an additional 379,674 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,692,000 after buying an additional 193,596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $275.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $275.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

