Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $211.86 and last traded at $211.86, with a volume of 646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

