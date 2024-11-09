Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,764,000 after acquiring an additional 455,250 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,572.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,931,000 after purchasing an additional 289,430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,877,000 after purchasing an additional 274,801 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,453,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,580,000 after buying an additional 271,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 32,115.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,591,000 after buying an additional 128,784 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $339.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.50 and a twelve month high of $340.74. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.31.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

