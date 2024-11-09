Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOE opened at $171.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.84 and a fifty-two week high of $172.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

