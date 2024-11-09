Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 669,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 6.9% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $53,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $79.54.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
