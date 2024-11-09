Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Rogco LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 177,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.24 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

