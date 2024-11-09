Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

