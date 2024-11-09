Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Source Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.7% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $296.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $445.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $214.06 and a 1 year high of $297.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

