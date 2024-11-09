Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.91 and last traded at $121.91, with a volume of 3061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.56.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

