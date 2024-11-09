Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holistic Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 102,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 187,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $92.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

