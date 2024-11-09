Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TBIL stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $50.08.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

