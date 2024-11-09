Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TBIL stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $50.08.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.