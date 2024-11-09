Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 2,992.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $106.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $79,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,490.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $79,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,490.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $517,672.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,020.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,267 shares of company stock worth $648,945 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

