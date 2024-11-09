Verus Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 728.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 44,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,741 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $171,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,468,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,704,000 after purchasing an additional 236,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

